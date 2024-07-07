Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Cut by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.71.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.86. The company had a trading volume of 535,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,427. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.78. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.