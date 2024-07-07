Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Target Price at $37.88

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTGT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.76 million, a PE ratio of -124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.