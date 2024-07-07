Analysts Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price at $15.82

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.