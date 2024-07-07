Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $230.89. 2,251,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

