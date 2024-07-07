Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

