American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

American Financial Group stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

