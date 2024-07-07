Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Agilysys stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

