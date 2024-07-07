AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

AVAV stock opened at $168.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

