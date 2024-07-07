Aergo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Aergo
Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars.
