Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.32.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Down 3.9 %

ARE stock opened at C$14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$873.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.