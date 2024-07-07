Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.90. 61,857,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,000,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.