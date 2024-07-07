Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $8.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,857,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.76. The company has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

