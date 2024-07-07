AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

