992 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

PGR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $210.18. 1,699,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

