92 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.10. 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $571.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.