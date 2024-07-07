900 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after buying an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. 1,044,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

