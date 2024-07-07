86,987 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,987 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 2,262,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 137.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,896,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,033 shares of company stock valued at $16,276,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

