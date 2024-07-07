786 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 786 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,537,000 after buying an additional 310,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.6 %

ADSK traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.87. 1,344,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.