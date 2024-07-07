6,300 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 588,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

