62,547 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Copart makes up 1.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.