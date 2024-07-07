617,900 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 617,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 680,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $461,310.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $533,424.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $461,310.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIZIO Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,788. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

