5th Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.92. 609,168 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.