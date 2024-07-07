51,929 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,703,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,334,692. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

