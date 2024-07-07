4,216 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $5.06 on Friday, hitting $187.32. 938,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -297.33 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,584,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total transaction of $1,663,116.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,584,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,539,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,561 shares of company stock worth $49,794,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

