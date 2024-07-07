40,004 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Caleres by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Caleres by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Caleres by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 490,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,716. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.