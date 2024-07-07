400 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 495,173 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after acquiring an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,128,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 535,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,143. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

