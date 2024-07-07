3,175 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.68. 1,908,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,266. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

