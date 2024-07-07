304 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SAP Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SAP traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.94. 552,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

