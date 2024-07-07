260,001 Shares in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Absci as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $2,390,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Absci by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 247,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Absci Co. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ABSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

