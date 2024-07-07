2,572 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 3,295,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.