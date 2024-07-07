1,944 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

