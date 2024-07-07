1,840 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $131.60. 30,104,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,671,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

