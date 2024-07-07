18,195 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. 337,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,484. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $68.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

