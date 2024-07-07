15,150 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 176,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 465,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 851.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,329,000 after acquiring an additional 520,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.33. 2,795,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.