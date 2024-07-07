1,500 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $61,638,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $47,462,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 799,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $71.85.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

