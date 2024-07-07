13,683 Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Trinseo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 507,200 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 1,003,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

