1,243 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

