Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Sells $180,076.04 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $180,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

