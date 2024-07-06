Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Financial Survey

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -22.93% -8.35% -4.96% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 1 3.50 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Taoping.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xperi and Taoping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $521.33 million 0.68 -$136.61 million ($2.72) -2.87 Taoping $38.64 million 0.05 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

Taoping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi.

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats Taoping on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

