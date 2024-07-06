Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,317,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 176,496 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,584,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

