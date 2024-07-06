Wrapped Cardano Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $2,737.36 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,516,915 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,516,914.75152703. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3489833 USD and is up 5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $15,837.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

