Wormhole (W) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wormhole (W) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $509.52 million and approximately $55.28 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.25417464 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $60,932,640.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

