Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $12,532,800.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Trading Up 1.6 %

WDAY stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.71 and its 200-day moving average is $261.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

