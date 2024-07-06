West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$101.69 and last traded at C$101.89. 156,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 173,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.58.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 6.8641371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.46%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

