WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,280,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $77.85. 1,946,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.