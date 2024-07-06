Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WAY. William Blair assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
