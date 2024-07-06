Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.
Waystar Stock Performance
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
