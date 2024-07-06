Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 1st

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.64. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 5.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.