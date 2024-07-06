Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,010,610 shares trading hands.
Water Technologies International Trading Down 12.5 %
About Water Technologies International
Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.
