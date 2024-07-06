Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 67 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.74. The stock had a trading volume of 430,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,415. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.12 and a 200 day moving average of $557.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

